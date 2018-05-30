Swiss tourism giant committed to growing in Turkey

Hapimag Group, a Swiss tourism giant operating in 18 countries, is committed to growing in Turkey with investments.

"Turkey has always received a very high demand, and we are committed to growing in the market," Hapimag CEO Hassan Kadbi said.

The Swiss tourism giant Hapimag Group has supported the Turkish tourism sector, which is prepared to break the all-time record in 2018 after a two-year lull. Operating in 18 countries with 60 facilities, Hapimag Group is committed to growth in Turkey. Hasan Kadbi, the CEO of the group which stepped into the Turkish market 25 years ago with Hapimag Sea Garden Hotel in Yalıçiftlik, Bodrum, said the hotel in Bodrum, in which they invested TL 10 million ($2.16 million) last year, is the group's favorite, adding that they will continue to invest in this regard.

Kadbi stressed that Hapimag generates 10 percent of its annual income of 200 million euros from the facility in Bodrum, noting that the facility is especially preferred by Europeans. "We will continue to invest in Bodrum as we see this stability. Currently, there is no new facility investment on our agenda. However, in line with the developments, we are considering investing in city hotels. Istanbul is a good option in this sense. If we were to open another hotel, the best place would be Istanbul," Kadbi added.

Kadbi said the political agenda does not adversely affect tourism in Turkey. "Turkey does not have any security problems; we trust this market. We demonstrate our confidence through the investments we make," he continued. Hapimag Resort Sea Garden Bodrum General Manager Kerem

Demirkol said they are the biggest tourism facility in the Aegean region in terms of capacity. "We are the largest facility in the group with a capacity of 1,700 beds. We host 40,000 people with 220,000 nightly accommodations per year. Our goal is to increase this figure by 10 percent in 2018. Our guests coming to Turkey certainly return again," Demirkol said, suggesting that the increase in the number of direct flights to Bodrum is very important for tourism in the region.

Hapimag Sea Garden Hotel mainly welcomes tourists from Germany, the Netherlands and Italy. Operating with a timeshare system all over the world, Hapimag has a hotel section in its Bodrum facility for non-members, as well.

Kadbi said the most advantageous way of attracting customers in the near future will be digital platforms, underlining that Turkey is at a very advanced level with regards to online reservations and the use of technology in tourism.