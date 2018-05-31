Turkey's tourism center Antalya aims to attract 14 million this year

Turkey's holiday resort province Antalya, which is aiming for 14 million tourists this year, has seen nearly 3 million foreigners come to the city just from airports as of May 28.

Leaving behind the figures of 2015-2017, these figures also broke the 2014 record, which is considered the best year in tourism for the city, when 2.68 million tourists came, while this number reached 2.69 million with the addition of 2,651 passengers this year.

The number of tourists coming to the city via Antalya and Gazipaşa irports reached 2.7 million as of Monday, May 28. There was also an increase of 47 percent between Jan. 1 and May 28 compared to the same period the previous year, surpassing 2015-2016 figures. From both airports, 2.5 million tourists came in 2015, 1.5 million in 2016, known as the worst season, and 1.9 million tourists in 2017, regarded as the recovery season.

Antalya broke the record of 2014, known as the best period in tourism while leaving behind three years before even completing the first five months of 2018. 2.683 million tourists came to the city via airports in 2014, while this number reached around 2.686 million with the addition of 2,651 passengers.

In addition, the number of daily landings at Antalya and Gazipaşa airports was 52,000.

Meanwhile, the number of tourists arriving from Gazipaşa Airport as of May 28 reached 60,662. The number of tourists, which was 23,441 according to 28-day data in May 2017, increased almost twice in the same period of 2018 to 43,276.