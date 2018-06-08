Turkey expects tourism boom with EURO 2024

The UEFA EURO 2024 may bring an additional 10 million tourists and $10 billion in tourism revenue for Turkey if the country is awarded the rights to host the tournament.

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) submitted its official bid on April 26. A TFF delegation, led by its President Yıldırım Demirören, handed over the bid dossier to UEFA General Secretary Theodore Theodoridis at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland.

The TFF submitted a declaration of interest to host the tournament earlier in March 2017. Turkey, however, will face a tough competition from the German Football Association (DFB). The UEFA Executive Committee will meet in Nyon on Sept. 27 to pick the Euro 2014 host.

Speaking to the Turkish language newspaper, Sabah, Turkish Travel Agencies Association (TÜRSAB) Chairman Firuz Bağlıkaya said Turkey's location - only a three to four-hour flight away from most European countries - is highly advantageous.

Bağlıkaya said the temperate climate in Turkey's coastal towns during the winter provides an ideal environment for football. "The soccer training facilities in Antalya are also of international standard, fit for world-class teams."

As part of the tournament bid, the Culture and Tourism Ministry will promote Turkey's key tourist destinations, including Istanbul, Antalya, Kars, İzmir, Şanlıurfa, Trabzon and Konya.

The Youth and Sports Ministry will also invite European football giants like Real Madrid, Barcelona, Milan and Manchester United to hold their winter camps in Turkey.