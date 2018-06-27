Direct flights to Rotterdam to revive Cappadocia tourism

Nevşehir Governor's Office announced that direct flights between the Netherlands' second largest city Rotterdam and Nevşehir, which will make an important contribution to Cappadocia tourism, will soon begin.

In the statement released by the Governor's Office, it was noted that the first flight was launched from Bulgaria Airport to Cappadocia Airport on April 6, 2018 within the scope of the incentive provided by the Council of Ministers decision on supporting A group travel agencies that bring tourists to our country. Accordingly, international charter flights were planned by Aviro Air between July 10, 2018 and Sept. 14, 2018 as Rotterdam / Nevşehir / Rotterdam on Tuesdays and Fridays, and the flights were accepted by the airport.

Tourism professionals in the Cappadocia region, renowned for its fairy chimneys, said this decision, which has practically revived Cappadocia tourism, is of great importance for the region.

While 1.4 million tourists visited Cappadocia in 2016, the number rose by 48 percent and hit 2.2 million in 2017 and Russia topped the list of countries that send the highest number of visitors to the region.