Turkey's tourism revenue surges 30.1 percent in Q2

30 pct increase in number of tourists in first half of year

Turkey's tourism revenue surged 30.1 percent year-on-year to reach $7 billion in the second quarter of 2018, Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) announced Tuesday.

TurkStat said 84.7 percent of tourism income, excluding mobile phone roaming and marina service expenditures, came from foreign tourists, while 15.3 percent was obtained from Turkish citizens residing abroad.

About $5.46 billion was spent on personal expenditures, while $1.58 billion came from group tour expenses. The average expenditure per tourist was $636 – an average of $602 for foreigners and $885 for citizens residing abroad.

The number of visitors in Turkey increased by 24.9 percent in the second quarter of 2018 compared to the same period last year. About 89 percent were foreigners and 11 percent were citizens residing abroad.

Compared to the same quarter last year, the tourism turnover – composed of the expenditures of the citizens living in the country and visiting other countries – increased by 19 percent to $1.65 billion.

The number of citizens traveling abroad decreased 4.4 percent year-on-year in the second quarter to about 2.19 million people. Average personal spending was $752.