Turkish carriers to fill void after Europeans halt flights to Iran

The decision of European airliners to halt flights to the Iranian capital Tehran in September has paved the way for Turkish carriers to increase their fights.

Air France and British Airways announced Thursday that they will halt flights to Tehran next month, citing low profitability as the U.S. re-imposes sanctions on Iran.

Air France, which had run connections to the Iranian capital via its low-cost operator Joon, said it would axe the route on Sept. 18, blaming poor commercial viability.

British Airways also announced Thursday that it was scrapping its London to Tehran service as it was currently not commercially viable. Dutch airline KLM - part of the same group as Air France - said last month that it was also suspending Tehran flights due to negative results and financial outlook.

When Western airliners stop flights, Turkish carriers, which hold flights to many parts of the world with connecting flights from Tehran to Istanbul, are expected to increase passengers numbers from Iran by 20 percent as of September.

The insufficient number of flights of Iran Air and other Iranian private airlines as well as the suspension of operations by European carriers will positively affect the Turkish companies as they offers connecting flights Istanbul to many parts of the world.

European companies will now organize connecting flights with Turkish partners from Istanbul to other parts of the world as Turkish carriers will serve Iranian passengers on their journey from Tehran to Istanbul.

In addition to Europe, many Iranians also fly to the U.S. More passengers from Iran expected to fly to Paris and Los Angeles - where many Iranians live - via a layover in Istanbul. Turkey's national flag carrier Turkish Airlines holds five flights to Tehran a week, four from Istanbul's Atatürk Airport and one from Sabiha Gökçen Airport.