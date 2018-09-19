Cathay Pacific spells name wrong on airplane

Hong Kong's flagship airline Cathay Pacific caused a stir on social media Wednesday after accidentally spelling its name wrong on an airplane.

"Oops this special livery won't last long! She's going back to the shop!" the airline tweeted alongside a photo of the name spelled "Cathay Paciic."

The gaffe was spotted by a member of the Hong Kong Aviation Discussion Board, according to the airline, before it went viral.

While the luxury airline tried to pass the mistake off as a joke, some commentators took it seriously.

"The spacing is too on-point for a mishap. We have stencils. Should be a blank gap in between letters if it was a real mistake I think," an unnamed engineer at the Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Company Limited told the South China Morning Post