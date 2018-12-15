Turkey's tourism capital Antalya ready to close historic season on high note

One of the world's prominent destinations for tourism, Antalya has experienced one of its most successful seasons in its history so far this year.

After exceeding 10 million in 2017, the city intends to attract 14 million visitors this year.

Antalya had already reached its highest number of tourists ever by the middle of October, exceeding 12 million.

Between January and November 12.5 million foreign visitors arrived in Turkey's holiday resort by air, recording an increase of 30 percent compared to the same period last year.

The city saw 277,083 visitors coming to the city by air in the said month, showing an increase of 96 percent compared to the same month of 2017, when the number of international arrivals stood at 141,444, according to the Antalya Airport Local Authority.

Regarding the nationalities of the international arrivals in the January-November period of this year, Russia took the lead with 4.6 million passengers, followed by Germany with 2.2 million, Ukraine with 709,074, Britain with 624,348, Poland with 374,955, the Netherlands with 370,703 and Kazakhstan with 202,505 visitors, the data showed.

The number of arrivals from Russia rose by 24 percent compared to the same period of the previous year, while there was also an increase of 37 percent in the number of passengers from Germany, 75 percent from Britain, 127 percent from Poland and 46 percent from the Netherlands.

Belgium, the Czech Republic, Belarus, Israel, Denmark, Sweden, Lithuania, Slovakia and Switzerland were among the countries sending over 100,000 visitors to Turkey in this period.

The city, which has seen double-digit growth in the number of foreign visitors every year since the 2000s, experienced two difficult years for the first time in 2016 and 2017.

Especially in 2016, it saw its tourist numbers drop by almost half to 6.5 million; however, it celebrated skyrocketing figures this year following the recovery

in 2017.