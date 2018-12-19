Ministry in preparations for data center to collect broad tourism statistics

The Culture and Tourism Ministry will establish a data center where tourism statistics can be collected and processed under a single roof and the general profiles of tourists, as well as border entrances and exits, will be reflected.

According to Anadolu Agency (AA), the details of the new system, which had been previously announced by Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy have been disclosed.

As a result of the application, which is being studied by the Ministry's General Directorate of Promotion and which will come into effect in 2019, Turkey will have formed a tourism data center for the first time.

The ministry aims to prepare Turkey's new promotional strategy and put it in place as of the new year in an attempt to create the "Turkey brand" within this framework. The data center is aimed at collecting data from various institutions and organizations under a single roof and provide a solid ground for tourism-related data. In this context, the center will gather all data coming from public institutions and organizations and the tourism sector. The collation of this data is expected to be completed in 2 to 2.5 months.

The center will collect classical data including a wide range of statistics regarding border entrance and exit statistics, the duration of overnight stays and tourism revenues.

It will also provide detailed data on tourist profiles, such as how many times tourists come to Turkey, visitors from which countries who prefer to visit Turkey or not, and those who come to Turkey for the first time. The data center will offer a clear picture of the country, feature and characteristics of foreign tourists visiting Turkey, as well as their perception of Turkey. The data center will thus lay the foundation for healthier and more comprehensive road maps while creating tourism plans for countries, taking into account the qualifications of tourists.

The ministry also plans to implement a new portal in 2019 to gather all activities carried out in the digital world regarding the promotion of Turkey in all aspects. The ministry has determined all the necessities at this point and started a study to establish the portal with a world-known international company.