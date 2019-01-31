Turkey's tourism revenue soars 12.3 in 2018, reaches $29.5B

Turkey's tourism revenue for 2018 reached $29.5 billion, recording a 12.3 percent increase compared to last year, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TürkStat) announced on Thursday.

Turkey's total tourism revenue was $26.3 billion in 2017.

"While 81.8 percent of this income [excluding GSM roaming and marina service expenditures] was obtained from foreign visitors, 18.2 percent was obtained from citizens resident abroad," TürkStat said.

"In this year, while individual expenditures constituted $22.5 billion of the total tourism income, $6.9 billion of tourism income was obtained by package tour expenditures," it said.

Turkey welcomed 45.6 million visitors in 2018, marking a 18.1 percent hike from the previous year — 85.4 percent foreign and 14.6 percent representing Turkish citizens residing abroad.

According to the official data, average expenditure per capita was $647 in 2018, as foreigners spent $617 per capita and Turkish citizens spent $801 per capita.