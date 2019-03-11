Turkey awarded best overseas destination title in China

Turkey was awarded the Best Overseas Destination prize at the 6th Road Trip Festival 2019 held in China. The event was organized within the scope of "I Driver Ceremony" by China Self-Driving Club in Shanghai.

According to a statement by the Culture and Tourism Ministry, Kenan Ağa, the consul at the Turkish Consulate General in Shanghai, received the award on behalf of Turkey.

Since China's declaration of 2018 as its Turkey Tourism Year, a number of events to promote Turkey were organized across the Asian country and the increasing efforts to promote Turkish tourism in China have led to a great number of Chinese tourists making their way to Turkey last year.

Within the scope of the 2018 Turkey Tourism Year in China, Turkey carried out various advertising activities, introduced Turkish cuisine during a number of events and held various other cultural exhibitions, during which the country saw great interest from Chinese tourists.

The number of visitors Turkey hosts from China is a rising trend resulting from bilateral efforts, like the launch of the Turkish Tourism Year and cultural events that promote Turkey for a Chinese audience. As a result, Turkey saw the number of Chinese tourists increase by 59.38 percent to 394,000 in 2018.

As the number of Chinese tourists visiting Turkey has been on the rise again, Chinese airlines are resuming their flights to the country and new carriers are entering the Turkish market.

A Chinese airline based in the southwestern Sichuan Province, Sichuan Airlines, is expected to launch flights to Turkey from Chengdu, the capital city of Sichuan. On the other hand, China Southern Airlines resumed flights again at the end of last year.

One of China's largest leisure media sources, Global Times Global Travel Weekly, presented Turkey with the Most Welcoming Destination for Chinese Families in 2018 award at a ceremony held in Beijing in December.

Global Times has been organizing the award ceremony since 2009 in an attempt to provide more choices for outbound Chinese tourists.

In the report for the award ceremony, Global Times drew attention to the increasing number of Chinese visitors to Turkey, noting Chinese visitors have developed an interest in Turkey's heritage sites, natural beauty and world-renowned cuisine.