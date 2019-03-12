Turkish Airlines grounds Boeing 737 MAX planes after Ethiopia crash

Turkish Airlines (THY) on Tuesday announced it was suspending operations of Boeing 737 MAX aircrafts in its fleet, the model involved in the Ethiopian Airlines crash.

The 737 MAX airplanes will be grounded on March 13 and their operations will be suspended until their operational safety is ensured, THY's CEO Bilal Ekşi said on Twitter.

Ekşi said the decision was taken after consultations with Turkey's General Directorate of Civil Aviation.

THY currently has 12 Boeing 737 MAX airplanes in its fleet with more on order.

Turkey's Transport and Infrastructure Ministry also announced that all flights of Boeing 737 MAX 8 and 737 MAX 9 aircraft have been suspended until further notice

