Pakistan adds Turkey to visa-free travel list

Pakistan has approved five additional countries including Turkey for visa-free travel to the country, officials said.

The decision will be officially announced by Pakistani premier Imran Khan today, Chaudhery Fawad Hussain said at the opening ceremony of Anadolu Agency's (AA) Islamabad office.

"I am proud to announce today that we have approved the new visa regime initially for five countries and Turkey was included in the visa free list," Fawad said without adding which other countries would be included in the visa-free regime.

Turkish nationals will now be able to attain visas upon arrival to the country without having to apply in advance.

Fawad underlined that the decision was part of Islamabad's new tourism policy, with Turkey receiving special status.

"President Erdoğan stood behind Pakistan in the current crises with India and we are extremely grateful to President Erdoğan and the Turkish government," Fawad added.

In January, Pakistan announced a decision to allow on-arrival visas for 50 countries and e-visas for 175 countries in the hopes of boosting tourism.

Turkish ambassador to Pakistan, Mustafa Yurdakul welcomed the move, saying it would increase the interest of Turkish businesses to invest in Pakistan and improve bilateral ties.

"Pakistan is a beautiful country, the people are hospitable and the country has a lot of secret beauties to discover," he remarked.