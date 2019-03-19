Turkey attracted nearly 1 million health tourists in 2018, industry official says

Turkey eyes 850K medical tourists for 2018, following boom in sector last year

Europe’s biggest hospital next in Turkey’s bid to be health hub

Turkey attracted nearly 1 million people for health tourism in 2018, said an industry official on Tuesday.

"Thermal tourism contributes to Turkey's economy with healing waters, as well as seas, rivers and lakes," Yavuz Yılık, head of the Thermal Health and Tourism Association (TESTUD), told Anadolu Agency.

Yılık stressed that Turkey is one of the world's top seven countries for thermal springs, with about 1,500 natural hot spring water resources.

"Protecting our health-giving healing waters, using them properly, and passing them down to future generations with the same qualities is also important for the country's future," he added.

Besides being an indispensable holiday destination for tourists, especially those from Asia, Europe and the Middle East, Turkey has also seen considerable growth in health care tourism in recent years. The number of health tourists has increased tenfold in the past decade, with 75,000 visitors coming for health reasons in 2008. In 2017, that number rose to 700,000 medical tourists, according to the Istanbul International Health Tourism Association (ISTUSAD).

Health tourism encompasses a wide range of treatments, from medical tourism (such as treatment and surgery in hospitals), thermal tourism (services such as rehabilitation and rest in thermal facilities), elderly and disabled tourism (long-term stays with social activities in geriatric treatment centers or plateaus).

Health tourists choose Turkey for a variety of reasons, including price, quality, technical conditions, short waiting periods and high-end facilities. Turkey holds a prominent place in the treatment of cardiovascular diseases, organ transplantation as well as dental care and plastic operations.