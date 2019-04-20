Turkey's top holiday resort city Antalya sees 25 pct growth in Q1 tourism figures

Antalya, one of the leading tourist destinations in the world, continued its upward trend with around 25 percent growth in the number of foreign tourists in the first three months, compared to the same period of the previous year.

The city, which has developed with the support of tourism activities, also continues to be a favorite destination of global investors, raising its brand value.

According to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat), Antalya is only second to Istanbul in terms of foreign residential sales. It saw a 47 percent increase in sales in the first quarter, compared to the same period of the previous year.

The number of foreign tourist arrivals in the last three months reached 571,207, almost 25 percent more than the same period of the previous year, according to the Antalya Airport Administrative Authority data. The city broke the all-time record for foreign tourist last year by hosting more than 13.6 million foreigners and 3 million local tourists. It has already revised this year's target from 15 million foreign tourists to 16 million.

In the first three months of 2019, Germany took the lead in the number of tourists with 151,391 tourists, seeing an increase of 8 percent compared to the previous year. Russia, on the other hand, came second with a 74 percent increase and 136,689 tourists, followed by 36,791 tourists from the U.K., with an increase of 58 percent. Antalya is seen as Turkey's window opening directly to the world thanks to its many unique features. With a population of 2.4 million, Antalya continues to receive immigration from regional cities and different countries.

In Antalya, which follows Istanbul and Ankara in the number of foreign residents, per capita income and economic viability are increasing with the developing economy. According to Eurostat, the per capita income in Antalya is 8,200 euros ($9,219). The city, which makes 67 percent of the exports to the EU countries, is an important trade center for the Turkish economy. While the real estate sector is developing in Turkey, Antalya and the surrounding region are benefiting from these developments to a great extent due to their touristic features. Both international and domestic investors, who want to buy real estate in Antalya, create serious potential. Antalya is the obvious choice for those who want to experience the thrill of urban living nestled in nature and have a calm, high-quality and social lifestyle.