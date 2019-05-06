Turkish Airlines sees growing number of passengers on Kuwait flights

The number of passengers on Turkish Airlines (THY) flights to Kuwait has broken previous records as a number of leading Turkish companies undertake major projects in the Gulf country.

Leading Turkish builders, like Limak and Cengiz Holding, are working on major projects in Kuwait, including the construction of a new airport.

With the increasing traffic, THY passengers in Kuwait has hit a total of 165,000 per year. In addition to Istanbul, THY also operates between Kuwait and Trabzon, Antalya, İzmir and Bodrum. Due to the increasing demand, THY has introduced one of its 305-passenger Airbus 330s in the Kuwaiti market.

Turkish Airlines, which holds the title of the airline flying to the most number of countries and destinations around the world (308), including 259 international points in 124 countries, has gained significant passenger potential in transit flights and departures from Turkey in recent years.

The fact that Turkish companies have taken on a number of airport and infrastructure projects in Kuwait has also reflected positively on THY's operations in the country, leading the airline to reach record numbers.

THY flies from Kuwait to Istanbul Airport, Antalya, Istanbul Sabiha Gökcen Airport, Trabzon, İzmir and Bodrum. THY will raise the number of Airbus 330 flights on the Istanbul-Kuwait route to two due to the fact that the number of passengers arriving in transit and departures from Turkey is equal. While the Kuwaitis prefer THY on flights to Europe, the U.K in particular, many Kuwaiti passengers fly to Europe via Istanbul.

Established in 1933, Turkish Airlines flies to 311 destinations in 124 countries - a huge leap from its humble beginning of four Turkish destinations in 1933, and 55 countries and 103 destinations in 2003.

In 2018, the company carried 75.2 million passengers with a seat occupancy rate of 82 percent, and this year aims to reach 80 million passengers on domestic and international routes.

Turkish companies are undertaking important projects in Kuwait. Limak continues the construction of the new terminal of Kuwait International Airport. The company, which won the tender for $4.5 billion, will hand over the project in 2021. The project is said to be the biggest overseas project ever undertaken by Turkish contractors. Limak also has some infrastructure projects in the country.

Other than Limak, Cengiz Holding is carrying out the airport's Terminal 4 construction, highway and infrastructure projects in Kuwait.