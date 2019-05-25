Direct flights from Japan to Cappadocia likely

Direct flights from Japan to Turkey's tourist hub Cappadocia, which is famous for its fairy chimneys, are on the cards, a Turkish lawmaker said Friday.

Mustafa Açıkgöz, a lawmaker from the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) from Nevşehir province, told Anadolu Agency (AA): "We will hopefully provide direct flights from Japan soon. Our Japanese guests will come to Cappadocia much more comfortably."

He noted that they are also working on direct flights to Cappadocia in Nevşehir from Southeast Asian countries.

"Work is underway for direct flights from China," he said. Cappadocia is famous for its unique "fairy chimney" volcanic cones, valleys, underground cities and cave hotels. Tourists can enjoy a bird's eye view of the rock formations with hot air balloon rides.

The region, where persecuted Christians from the Roman period sought refuge, is preserved as a UNESCO World Heritage site.

Açıkgöz recalled that Parliament ratified a bill on Thursday that aims to protect Cappadocia.

With the bill approved, the Cappadocia Field Authority will be established, and it will be responsible for protecting the historical, cultural and natural pattern of the region.

The authority will serve a total of 7 million tourists in 2023, he said. It will be allowed to demolish or restore buildings and sell or rent government property in Cappadocia.

Meanwhile, Cappadocia hosted over 2.9 million domestic and foreign tourists in 2018. It welcomed around 2.2 million tourists in 2017, while the same figure stood at 1.4 million in 2016.