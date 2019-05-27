Turkish Airlines ready to boost tourism to Palestine

Turkish Airlines (THY) is ready to cooperate to boost tourism to Palestine, an official statement said Saturday.

Palestinian Tourism Minister Rola Maayia and Turkish Airlines' Vice President for sales in the Middle East Muhammed Fatih Durmaz held a meeting in Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank, said the ministry. During the meeting, Durmaz said the airliner is ready for cooperation that would facilitate bringing more tourists to Palestine.

Maayia highlighted the strong relationship between Palestine and Turkey.

According to Palestinian Tourism Ministry data, more than 130,000 Turkish citizens visited Palestine last year. The country hosted over 3 million tourists in 2018.

Currently, there is no operating airport in Palestine.

Meanwhile, THY carried 75.2 million passengers last year. The total number of passengers the company flew was up 10% year-on-year in 2018. It aimed to carry up to 74 million passengers in 2018.

The company said the total number of passengers carried this year is targeted at 80 million, including 33 million on domestic and 47 million on international flights.