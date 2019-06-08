120M-euro theme park to be built in Muğla

Edelstaal Group and Orka Hotels will make a 120-million-euro investment, including theme parks and hotels, in one of the top tourism resort provinces Muğla in cooperation with an overseas partner.

As the foreign investors' interest in Turkey further grows with new projects, the Dutch-based Turkish company Edelstaal Group and Orka Hotels have built a giant theme park on an area of 33,000 square meters with an investment of 35 million euros in Fethiye together with their British partners. Edelstaal Group Board Member Yavuz Torunoğulları, who carried out notable works for the influx of approximately 120-million-euro foreign capital to Muğla region, said these investments stood out as a significant step for foreigners to trust Turkey.

Torunoğulları said Edelstaal Group would grow even more in the tourism sector. "With our British partner J&S Leisures, we initiated the Theme Park project in Fethiye last year," he continued. "Turkey has a significant market share abroad, mainly in the Netherlands. 1.5 million Dutch tourists are expected to come to our country this year. We will open the Water World Theme Park in August. This investment with the British is one of the biggest indicators of trust put in Turkey. With our Russian and European partners, we will put four new hotel projects into operation." Edelstaal Group Board Member and Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEİK) Turkey-Croatia Business Council Vice President Ercan Torunoğulları recalled that they agreed on the project six years ago and started working after the tour operator Thomas Cook's managers demanded such an investment from them. "The British real estate company partnered with us, and the project was fully implemented with overseas capital," he said. "We have faith in our country. Most of our investments are in Turkey."