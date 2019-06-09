Turkey's tourism capital Antalya breaks record for daily passenger entry

Turkey's Mediterranean resort city of Antalya has broken the daily record with 85,205 tourists arriving by air on Saturday.

"Congratulations Antalya. This is an all-time record for daily passenger entry. The number of arriving passengers is 85,205 on June 8, 2019," Antalya Governor Munir Karaloğlu said in a tweet yesterday.

He added that this month showed a 17 percent increase in tourists compared to the same period last year, with 570,422 visitors to the city.

So far 3.87 million tourists have visited Antalya this year, an 18 percent increase from last year.

The resort city had over 930,000 foreign visitors in April, official figures indicated. It hosted 12.4 million foreign visitors in 2018, according to the Culture and Tourism Ministry.