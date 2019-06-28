Ferry services from Turkey’s Tekirdağ to resort islands in Marmara Sea to start in July

Ferry services from northwestern Turkey's Tekirdağ province to Marmara and Avşa Islands, resort islands located in the southern Sea of Marmara will commence as of July 6, the company that will arrange the services said in a statement Friday.

The seasonal services which will be inaugurated by Istanbul Sea Bus Operators (IDO) will be carried out until September, the statement said.

The ferry ride will take approximately one and a half-hour between the mainland and the two islands and will be carried out every Friday, Saturday and Sunday until Sept. 1.

The sea route between the mainland and the two islands normally takes three hours with car ferries.