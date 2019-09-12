THY launches direct flights to Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City

Turkish Airlines (THY), which has the largest flight network in the world serving 315 destinations on five different continents, started direct flights to Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City on Thursday, where it had operated interconnected flights previously.

The flights will be conducted on the Istanbul (IST)-Ho Chi Minh City (SGN) - Istanbul (IST) line and Istanbul (IST)-Hanoi (HAN)-Istanbul (IST) lines.

The national flag carrier has decided to conduct direct flights to the two biggest cities in Vietnam, Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi, considering the expectations of its guests traveling to these cities. It will hold seven flights to Ho Chi Minh City and six flights to Hanoi (except on Sundays) on a weekly basis. The flights to the capital Hanoi will be increased to seven by April 2020.

Ho Chi Minh City, surrounded by the Saigon River, joined the flag carrier's flight network in December 2010. Located in southeast Vietnam, the metropolis is the country's financial center, as well as the most populous and the most visitor-attracting city. It is a popular tourist destination with its stylish skyscrapers, ornate temples and pagodas.

Hanoi, where the flag carrier launched flights in June 2016, is one of the oldest capitals in the world. The city offers travelers a unique travel experience with its historical architecture and rich culture created by the influence of different communities. Hanoi, which is also the commercial, cultural and educational center of northern Vietnam, is located very close to Ha Long Bay, which is a UNESCO World Heritage site.