Travertine paradise Pamukkale welcomes visitors from across globe

Pamukkale, one of the world's leading tourism destinations, continues to be a natural delight for tourists from across the globe as 1.7 million tourists visited this year, an increase of 25% in the last eight months.

Pamukkale, which offers tourists the opportunity to see traces of a civilization dating back 2,000 years with its white travertines, healing waters and historical and cultural ruins, continues to attract tourists, who explore the unique beauties of the region with ATVs and hot air balloon tours. The white travertines of Pamukkale and the historical buildings in the ancient city of Hierapolis draw thermal visitors year-round.

Pamukkale, an attraction center for its Cleopatra Pool, the ancient theater, the Gate of Hell, the tomb of Saint Philip of the 12 apostles and other historical riches, is heading for a record number of visitors this year.

The number of hot air balloon tours in the last four years has increased greatly in Pamukkale, where an average of 500 tourists a day get the chance to watch the sunrise.

This year, 60,152 tourists came to Pamukkale in January, followed by 72,055 in February, 137,566 in March, 150,113 in April, 237,121 in May, 300,014 in June, 370,026 in July and 405,120 in August. Thus, the number of visitors in the first eight months of the year totaled 1.7 million.

Meanwhile, museums and historical sites in the region were visited by 1.2 million tourists in 2016, 1.7 million in 2017 and 2.1 million in 2018.

TÜRSAB Pamukkale Regional Executive Board Chairman Turan Köseoğlu said that guests get the chance to experience the beauty of the travertines with thermal water, highlighting that the visitors swim between ancient columns in the ancient pool and visit the ruins of Hierapolis. "Pamukkale is experiencing its golden year. From the first days of the New Year, visitors flocked to the region – a 25% increase in the number of visitors compared to last year," Köseoğlu said. "Pamukkale, which receives visitors every season, is running toward a record this year. I also think that Pamukkale will take its place among the sites that attract the most tourists this year. I believe we will host 2.6 million people by the end of 2019."

Tourist Guide Fatma Selek said she introduces Pamukkale as the "cotton" city to tourists and tries to convey the beauties of the ancient city to the guests.

Veronika Galina, who came from Russia, said that it was her first time in Turkey. "I love this white heaven. It has its own energy. I traveled back into the past. I would like to come again next year," she added.

Puerto Rican Larry Dalmaos said that Turkey is a very safe place. "The people are incredibly warm. I feel at home here. I loved Pamukkale. I want everyone to see this place. I will come back next year," Dalmaos noted.

Jons Jorden from Abu Dhabi stressed that he brought his girlfriend to Pamukkale and fell in love with the place. Ahmet Selim, who came from Canada, on the other hand, stressed that he was traveling on holiday to see Turkey's beauties and that he was happy to have chosen Pamukkale as his first stop.