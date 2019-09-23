Turkey to help businesses affected by Thomas Cook collapse

Turkey will support local businesses impacted by the collapse of British tour operator Thomas Cook by introducing a new credit package, the Culture and Tourism Ministry said Monday.

According to the statement posted on Twitter, the ministries of culture and finance are working together to introduce a "credit support package" for any businesses likely to be impacted by Thomas Cook's collapse.

The ministry also said there were 21,033 Thomas Cook customers currently in Turkey, and that their expenses would be covered by the U.K.'s Air Travel Organiser's Licence (ATOL) protection, warning local businesses not to demand payment from the customers.

Meanwhile, the head of Turkey's Hoteliers Federation (TÜROFED) said the Thomas Cook's collapse could lead to 600,000-700,000 fewer tourists visiting Turkey annually.

In an interview, Osman Ayık told Reuters that the company owes 100,000-200,000 pounds ($124,000-$248,000) to some small hotels, which could suffer as a result of the collapse.

Thomas Cook collapsed early Monday after failing to secure emergency funding, leaving tens of thousands of vacationers stranded abroad.

The British government said the return of the 178-year-old firm's 150,000 British customers now in vacation spots across the globe would be the largest repatriation in its peacetime history. The process began Monday and officials warned that delays are inevitable.

The Civil Aviation Authority said Thomas Cook has ceased trading, its four airlines will be grounded and its 21,000 employees in 16 countries, including 9,000 in the U.K., will lose their jobs. The company several months ago had blamed a slowdown in bookings because of Brexit uncertainty for contributing to its crushing debt burden.

The company had said Friday it was seeking 200 million pounds ($250 million) to avoid going bust and was in weekend talks with shareholders and creditors to stave off failure. The firm, whose airliners were a familiar sight in many parts of the world, also operated around 600 U.K. travel stores.