Cappadocia's hot air balloons attract 437,500 tourists

Some 437,516 tourists enjoyed hot air balloon tours in Turkey's touristic hub Cappadocia between January and September, according to Anadolu Agency (AA).

Cappadocia, a UNESCO World Heritage site, is famous for its distinctive plateau, valleys, hills, unique fairy chimneys, colorful frescos covering underground cities, boutique hotels, houses carved into rocks, rock churches, chapels, and shelters used by early Christians.

The tours generated more than 78 million euros ($86 million) in revenue in the first nine months of this year, data showed.

An hour-long hot air balloon ride costs around 170-200 euros per person.