Turkish court sets conditions to lift Booking.com ban

A Turkish court on Friday ruled that Booking.com had engaged in widespread unfair competitive practices.

Booking.com's activities in Turkey have been restricted in Turkey as a "precautionary measure" since March 2017, following a lawsuit by the Turkish Travel Agencies Association (TÜRSAB).

The 5th Commercial Court of First Instance in Istanbul found that advertisements listed on the world's largest online reservation portal constituted unfair competition. The court also said Booking.com unlawfully operated as a travel agency despite not registering as one.

The ban on the world's largest online reservation portal would be lifted once ads constituting unfair competition are removed and a deposit payment of 500,000 Turkish liras ($86,445) is submitted, the ruling said.

The current restrictions make it impossible to make a reservation within Turkey through Booking.com; however, the website is still available for international reservations.

The ban had a negative effect on numerous small hotels across Turkey; particularly in Anatolia, which relied solely on Booking.com rather than other tour operators and travel agencies. As a result, the Turkish Hoteliers Federation (TÜROFED), the Turkey Hoteliers Association (TÜROB) and the Turkish Small Hotels Association requested the ban on the company be lifted.