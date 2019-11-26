Atlasglobal to temporarily stop operating flights due to financial difficulties

Atlasglobal Airlines, previously named Atlasjet and launched in 2001, announced that it will temporarily stop operating flights for almost a month as the company has suffered a number of financial difficulties in the past few years.

According to the company's statement, it will stop operating flights from Nov. 26 until Dec. 21 this year "in order to provide the necessary configuration and improvement in our cash flow."

The company added that in this process, all flight irregularities on the tickets until Dec.15, 2019 will be assessed by its teams.

"Ticket sales through all of our sales channels will be suspended until Dec. 16, 2019," the statement said.

Launched in 2001 Atlasglobal Airlines operates a fleet of 18 aircraft and is headquartered in Istanbul.