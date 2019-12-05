Istanbul welcomes more than 12M foreign tourists in 10 months, rising 11.91%

Istanbul welcomed 12.69 million foreign tourists in the first 10 months of this year, Istanbul Gov. Ali Yerlikaya announced Wednesday.

Compared to the same period of 2018, the number of tourists increased by 11.91%, Yerlikaya's tweet read. "I'd like to thank everyone who contributes to Istanbul's hospitality."

Germans topped the list with 965,115 tourists, followed by Iranians with 774,682, Iraqis with 595,847 and Russians with 586,317, again on the fourth spot, according to the infographic shared with his tweets.