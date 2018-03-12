Uludağ flooded by visitors over weekend

Weekenders and vacationers flooded the ski runs at Uludağ, which is one of the most important winter tourism centers in Turkey, over the weekend. According to information obtained from the Bursa Meteorology Directorate, the snow depth was 148 centimeters at the hotels' area of the center.

In Uludağ, where the temperature was below zero at the lowest and is 7 degrees at the highest, visitors enjoyed a sunny day this time. Ski runs were almost filled by those who took advantage of the weekend. Citizens who came to the ski resort, enjoyed skiing, snowboarding and various activities, and the families sliding on the ice with their children were really happy.

Nazlı Deniz, who came from Istanbul for a holiday, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that she came to Uludağ before and liked it very much. She added: "It is sunny today, and everyone is doing what makes them happy. I spent time reading books; my husband and children chose to go skiing."

Weekender Sertaç Balcı from Eskişehir said that they visit Uludağ at certain intervals during the year. Implying he had a nice time in Uludağ, Balcı said: "We come to Uludağ every few weeks and have a good time here. We came with friends for the weekend, everyone is here, and today it is very crowded. I would also recommend this place to those who haven't come yet. It is a good place to socialize; even if they do not ski, they can breathe the beautiful air here."