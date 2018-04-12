Four seasons at once on top of Mt Nemrud

Mount Nemrud in the Kahta district of Adıyaman province, which is on the World Heritage List of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), enables visitors to experience summer and winter at the same time in minutes.

Closed to visit in winter because of the natural conditions, Nemrud opened its doors to new guests with the temperature increase. On the mountain, which is protected as a national park area and described as the place where sunrise and sunset are watched in the finest way, tumuli 50 meters in height and 150 meters in diameter, which belong to the Kingdom of Commagene, and huge statues present a perfect view.

The peak of the mountain, which can be reached by a difficult walking trail 800 meters in length that takes 40 minutes, enables visitors to experience two seasons at the same time.

Those who want to see the north side of the historical site, where the heat from sunbeams can be felt on the south side, can observe snow-covered, historic tumuli.

Nemrud, which was visited by nearly 100,000 visitors last year, is expected to attract more visitors this year.

Invitation from guests

Güngör Çevik, a visitor to Mount Nemrud, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that he set off for a tour of the region with his wife and children from the Dörtyol district of Hatay province.

Noting they came to Nemrud for the first time and had difficulty climbing the mountain, Çevik said: "We reached Nemrud after a difficult walking period. However, seeing this place makes the journey worthwhile. One side of the mountain is covered by snow, while the other side is sunny. It is a really beautiful place. We have taken photos of the statues here. I am happy."The visitor said that there should be some work to make travelling to the region easier, which would increase the number of visitors. Another visitor, Nezaket Çevik, mentioned that she liked the historical place very much and said: "It is a very good feeling to be here. We like the cold and hot weather together in Nemrud. We had some difficulties while visiting it, as my child is little. We reached the peak after a nearly 800-meter walk. I recommend everyone to visit and see this place."