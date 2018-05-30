Black Sea park a hidden haven for natural wonders

Sitting at an altitude of 1,840 meters in Giresun province, Koçkayası Natural Park draws thousands visitors every year thanks to its 623-acre forest and rich vegetation.

Located near Dereli district, which is 65 kilometers away from the city center, the natural park presents beautiful examples of nature with its unique views and virgin wildlife.

Hiking, rock climbing, photo safaris, botanic tours, bird observation and handline fishing are among the activities that people can do in the park.

The park has been named after the Koçkayası and Küçükkoçkayası rivers, which flow to Cımbırtlık Stream starting from Koçkayası Hill, and Koçkayası Plateau.

The 2,483-meter Göktepe, 2,280-meter Çifteyar Hill and 1,200-meter Göbel Hill are among the highest points of the park.

What makes the Koçkayası Natural Park unique is that the park is home to three different ecosystems, including forest, land-stream and plateau-pasture. The park also houses 136 plants from 64 different species and total of 160 vertebrates.In the forest ecosystem, located between 1,450 and 2,000-meters, spruce and beech trees are the most common species. It also has a rich flora, including rhododendrons, herbaceous plants, wild fruits and various fungi. Visitors can see amphibians, reptiles, birds, mammals and fishes in its fauna, as well.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Giresun branch director of the Forestry and Water Ministry's 12th Regional Directorate, Ertan Kuduban, said the park is a place where you can find peace in nature.

Implying the park is on the migratory routes of birds, Kuduban indicated that the number of bird species increases in the beginning of spring and autumn.

Even though there are no historical sites in the park, there are many must-see places around it. Kuduban added one of them is Kuşluhan Castle, which was built by Genoese to observe and protect camel convoys.

He also mentioned Kırkhamam Church, which is a protected structure, and stated people should see this historical building, as well.

Saying that the most interesting historical construction in the park is the 6,500-meter-long Hacı (Hadji) Abdullah Wall, Kuduban informed that the wall, which is believed to have been built by Hacı Abdullahzade in 1610, is located on the Çıkrıkkapı Plateau.