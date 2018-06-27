Ice museum offers a cold treat for vacationers in Antalya

Antalya, one of the hottest places in Turkey, is now offering an escape from the sun. The Ice Sculpture Museum, with a temperature of minus two degrees Celsius, offers both a cool place for those who are fed up with the heat and a chance to see the artifacts created by the artists.

Located inside the Antalya Aquarium, the museum hosts more than 30 sculptures including landmarks such as the Gate of Hadrianus and Mount Everest, as well as beloved characters of the movie franchise Ice Age, the sculpture of Attalus II the king of Pergamon - believed to be the founder of the modern day Antalya.

Open throughout the year, the Ice Sculpture Museum also offers visitors a chance to ski on an artificial ski track.

Speaking to the press, Okan Gürses, the deputy manager of the museum, said they are welcoming visitors from all over the world.

"This is our second season and interest in the museum increases every day. Visitors spend a long time [here] investigating the sculptures and taking selfies with them. This year, we have a lot of new sculptures so those who have not seen our new additions yet are welcome to the museum," said Gürses.