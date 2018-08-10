Ağrı's spectacular Diyadin Canyon becomes major tourist attraction

Diyadin Canyon in eastern Turkey's Ağrı is a favorite among outdoor sports fans, photographers and nature lovers alike.

Located in the center of the Diyadin district, the canyon is some 50 kilometers away from the city center. It welcomes visitors with different colors in summer as well as in the winter.

It is called "The Ihlara Valley of the East" and draws attention with lush vegetation, streams, waterfalls, steep rocks and remote settlements.

It is becoming a center of interest for tourists thanks to its natural beauty, structure and magnificent views.

Ağrı Deputy Director of Culture and Tourism Erkan Kösedağ told Anadolu Agency (AA) that Diyadin Canyon is like a rare gem. "There are many canyons in the region but Diyadin is different because of its unique shape. It is a must-see," said Kösedağ.

He added that the canyon offers the perfect conditions for nature and outdoor sports fans. "It is one of those rare canyons that have a river flowing through the middle. The canyon's width also varies at different locations. It is an interesting location where nature lovers can really enjoy a walk. Its natural beauty also draws a lot of photographers. Tourists should come and visit it and experience the natural beauty," Kösedağ said.

Outdoor athlete Zeki Mikyas, who was in Ağrı to see the canyon, said that the region features proper conditions for outdoor sports. "We explored the canyon. It is perfect for hiking. It is also a proper location for wet walking, trekking and camping. We want to organize some outdoor sports events and return to this place soon."