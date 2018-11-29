Happiest city in Turkey a draw for tourists in final days of autumn

For the last few years, Sinop has been chosen as the happiest city in Turkey. Located on the shore of the Black Sea, Sinop is not the richest or the least crowded city in Turkey, but somehow, it always manages to become the happiest.

Having asked why they are so happy, the locals always say that they are lucky to live in such a beautiful natural setting. Given the fact that Sinop is a coastal city covered with thick forests, they cannot be wrong.

Standing out with its coasts, beaches and history, Sinop is one of the best cities to enjoy the last days of autumn in Turkey.

Hosting thousands of visitors throughout the year, Sinop and its nature parks are adorned with the colors of autumn at its best, presenting once-in-a-lifetime experiences to nature lovers.

Famous for its nature parks as well as Erfelek Waterfall and Çatak Canyon, the city is having one of it's busiest times of the year.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Cemalettin Kaya, the president of the Sinop Culture and Tourism Foundation, said Sinop is beautiful in every season but the city is a must-see during autumn and winter.

Explaining that the city is famous for its thick forests, Kaya said: "If you want to spend a few quiet days in nature, Sinop must be your destination. With its nature, history and serenity, Sinop is getting more and more beautiful every year with the new facilities for the tourists and wanderers."