Under dark clouds, Fethiye's Ölüdeniz is a winter paradise

"Mother Nature is a perfectionist," is perhaps the first thing that comes to mind if you have seen the Butterfly Valley and Ölüdeniz (Dead Sea) in Fethiye, Muğla. Apart from being a major tourist attraction in the summer, the Butterfly Valley mesmerizes its visitors with its nature and the butterflies that it is named after. Although the region is a hot spot in the summer, the winter also has a spectacular reflection on the nature of Fethiye. With the recent rainfall, the color of Ölüdeniz has turned into a turquoise paradise hidden behind the steep hills under dark clouds.

Located in the southwestern part of Turkey, winter is not as harsh as it is in other places in Fethiye. With its steep cliffs that stand as high as 350 meters, the region is not only an attraction center for those who are looking for sunny beaches but also for adventure seekers who want to climb high and follow the trails of ancient civilizations. So it is not surprising that despite the cold season, Fethiye, located in the foothills of Babadağ (ancient Mount Cragus) and the trails of Butterfly Valley is one of the more popular places for adventure-loving tourists.

If you want to witness the turquoise color of Ölüdeniz this time of the year, the best thing you can do is go to Butterfly Valley. Named after the 80 different butterfly species it shelters, the valley can only be reached by boat or a path through the neighborhood of Faralya. The region features rope climbing stations and tough trails, which attract thousands of visitors every year. There is also a waterfall whose fountain originates from Faralya that follows the walking track and pours down into the sea. Guests and tourists who come to Butterfly Valley with boats can spend a quiet day on the beach of the valley, which is registered as a protected site. However, since it is winter time and the rain can pour down at any time, it is better to consult with the locals before sailing off.