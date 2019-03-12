Antarctica welcomes tourists to discover new lands

The number of tourists visiting Antarctica has gone up 25 percent in the last five years, according to the International Association of Antarctica Tour Operators (IAATO).

The total number of visitors to Antarctica in the 2013-2014 season was 37,405, while the number increased to 51,707 in the 2017-2018 season, it added.

Nearly 98 percent of the visitors reached the frozen continent by sea from South America. The continent attracted the most visitors from the U.S. with 33 percent. It was followed by the Chinese with 16 percent and Australians with 11 percent.

IAATO Operations and Communications assistant Amanda Lynnes told Anadolu Agency (AA) that interest in Antarctica is increasing day by day and it will continue do so in the upcoming years. Lynnes said, however, that visits to the region should be carried out responsibly to avoid any harm to nature. She said ships carrying more than 500 passengers are not allowed to visit the continent.

The prices of Antarctica tours range from $5,500 to $96,100.