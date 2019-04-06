Enjoy Pamukkale's splendid view from up above

Hot air balloon tours have become the signature of Nevşehir in Cappadocia, which is famous for its fairy chimneys and otherworldly atmosphere; however, the western town of Pamukkale is becoming a strong rival for Nevşehir with its own balloon tours that offer exquisite views of its famous travertines.

Located in Denizli and known as the "white paradise," Pamukkale (Cotton Castle) is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and among the most popular tourist attractions in Turkey. A few years ago, tourism agencies kicked off hot air balloon tours over the travertine pools and the remains of the ancient city of Hierapolis. The tours quickly became more and more popular among local and international tourists.

In 2015, there were only two hot air balloons working over the skies of Pamukkale, and now there are 20 balloons conducting numerous tours every day, helping tourists have the time of their lives. Tourists set off for a lovely day in the clouds early in the morning and are able to float for almost an hour, making memories and taking amazing photos for Instagram.

Tomoko and Yoshiko Yoko from Beijing, China came to Pamukkale to witness its unmatched beauty. While there, they were lucky enough to jump on the first balloon before sunrise. "We toured Cappadocia first then came here. This is an incredible place. While we were in the air, my wife gave me the best news. I am going to be a father!" said Yoko.

Coming all the way from Taiwan, Alice Sandy decided to stop by Pamukkale during her Turkey tour. Another tourist, Linda Angel, on the other hand, said she was mesmerized by the view from above.

If you want to conquer the skies in a hot air balloon, while taking in the best natural and historical views from above, make sure to make time for a visit to Turkey's "cotton castle."