French traveler on route to India in classic tractor towing caravan becomes talk of town in Turkey’s Malkara

A French traveler with India in his sights quickly became the talk of the town in Malkara district of northwestern Tekirdağ province as soon as he entered Turkey, thanks to his modest caravan towed by a classic tractor.







Locals showed great interest in 53-year-old Mare Jardin, stopping him for photos and asking questions about the journey he is making with his 1958 model Massey Ferguson tractor.







"I hope it will be a nice journey for me. I'm not worried. This life is mine and I love it. I meet all my needs in my caravan. I even have a stove in here," Jardin told local reporters.

He added that he is happy for realizing his dream of traveling the world with his tractor.







"I get the chance to see a lot of countries. Now I'm in Turkey and the weather is nice. This adventurous, pleasant journey will be completed in India. It will end in one year with the return journey to France," Jardin said.