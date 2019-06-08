6 spectacular options for family holidays in Turkey

Turkey is one of the best places to experience an excellent summer holiday with your family in picturesque locations. With its climate, beaches and historical sites, the country offers an unforgettable holiday experience thanks to its wide variety of destinations. With the arrival of summer and temperatures now sweltering, it is a good idea to learn where you can escape for a perfect family holiday. Below are the top six holiday spots in the country.

Antalya – Kaş

The most important reason to choose Antalya's Kaş district as your seaside holiday resort destination is Kaputaş Beach. The significant feature of this beach is its magnificent white sand and turquoise blue water. This beach, where you can enjoy the view even while swimming in the sea, will provide both physical and spiritual therapy.

However, there is more to this venue then a magnificent sea. The ancient city of Xanthos is also a great reason to spend a holiday here where you can feel history and watch amazing sunrises and sunsets.

Another alternative could be a quick visit to the spawning areas of loggerhead sea turtles. Kaş, the holiday resort that first comes to mind when a seaside holiday is mentioned, is among the best holiday destinations in Turkey and provides a historic and romantic holiday for you and your friends.

Three destinations in Muğla

Bodrum, a popular holiday destination, has white houses, narrow streets and family-friendly coves. The district has various beaches where you can do water sports, enjoy fresh fish in restaurants and find peace in crystal-clear water. Fener, Gümüşlük, Gümbet and Yalıkavak are among its famous beaches. After your sea, sun and sand holiday, you should also visit several archaeological sites and monuments in the area. Bodrum Castle, the Mausoleum at Halicarnassus, or the Tomb of Mausolus, and the ancient theater are all great sites. For an authentic holiday experience, be sure to visit a Turkish bath here. You will leave the town feeling refreshed and cleansed from head to toe.

Datça, preferred by many local and foreign tourists for sea tourism, offers both natural and historic beauty. Enjoy the sea during the day and take in history on Datça's streets at night. While enjoying the crystal-clear sea at Palamut Bükü, the bay's natural beauty will attract you and your family. Be sure to visit historical sites such as the Temple of Dionysus, the Temple of Apollo and Aphrodite of Knidos.

Another destination that comes to mind when Turkey is mentioned is Marmaris, the pearl of Muğla province. Marmaris, which is usually flooded with Russian and German visitors, is a seaside town. If you really want to have a holiday of sea, sand and sun, this is the perfect spot, guaranteed to relieve your work stress.

Balıkesir – Ayvalık

A beautiful province that hosts towering mountains, Balıkesir province's Ayvalık district is also home to dozens of pristine bays. Be sure to watch a romantic sunset with your partner from the highest hill in Ayvalık, Devil Hilltop. Ayvalık, which is on the border of the Aegean Sea, is also a favorite of those who love food cooked with olive oil. To cool off, swim at Sarımsaklı beach.

The sea, sand and sun are sure to boost your mood.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Sarımsaklı beach has the world's best sand. The beach, which was marked with blue flags in 2013 and 2014, is one of the most popular in Turkey. A holiday in the small, lovely district of Ayvalık is guaranteed to be fun for the whole family.

Çanakkale – Tenedos

If you prefer to be surrounded by water and relax, the best place is Tenedos.

This place, where the water is a little bit cooler, is literally a corner of paradise. Ayazma beach is a must see. If you want to have the vacation of your dreams, you should rent a motorbike and tour the island. Transportation to this island is by ferry.