Colorful hot air balloons from 20 countries to fly in Cappadocia

In Cappadocia, one of the most important tourism centers in Turkey, an international hot air balloon festival will be organized for the first time.

According to the statement of Ürgüp Municipality, the Cappadocia International Hot Air Balloon Festival will be held between July 3 and 7.

At the festival, which will start with shows by folk dance groups from Georgia, some 150 hot air balloons that serve in the region will perform six flights.

The U.S., Spain, Poland, Switzerland, Indonesia, the U.K., Slovakia, France, Holland, Japan and Mexico will attend the organization with 20 balloons.

The festival will be supported by Nevşehir Governorship, General Directorate of Civil Aviation, Avanos Municipality, Nevşehir Hacı Bektaş Veli University, the Provincial Health Directorate, the Culture and Tourism Provincial Directorate, the Provincial Special Administration and the Youth and Sports Provincial Directorate.

Ürgüp Mayor Mehmet Aktürk invited everyone to the festival, which is expected to be the scene of many colorful images.