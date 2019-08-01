UNESCO-linked group to visit cultural festival in Turkey's Antalya

The World Heritage Travelers, a UNESCO-linked association, will join a cultural festival in Turkey's Mediterranean resort city of Antalya, according to local authorities on Thursday.

The 4th Kaleiçi Old Town Festival will be held between Oct. 10 and 13, Antalya's Muratpaşa Municipality said in a statement.

The festival, at which Cuba, Italy, and Russia have previously been honored, will welcome Ukraine as the guest of honor this year, the statement added.

It will also host around 35 historical cities from different parts of the world, it said.

The association will also provide training to youths.

The festival in Kaleiçi, the historic city center of Antalya, will host concerts, exhibitions, installations and street performances.