The pearl of the Euphrates, Rumkale invites you to travel back to ancient civilizations

Home to many civilizations throughout history, Rumkale, the pearl of the Euphrates, aims to be the new attraction center for the region with different water sports and balloon tours.

Bearing the traces of the Urartu, Babel, Sumerian, Seljuk and Ottoman civilizations, Rumkale in Gaziantep province's Yavuzeli district is situated on the junction of the Euphrates River and the Merzimen stream, and is surrounded by the emerald green lake on three sides and hills with steep rocks.

The fortress and its surroundings draw the attention of local and foreign tourists with its natural beauty, especially in the spring, along with its historical structures. Considered sacred by Christians as well, Rumkale was the haunt of John the Apostle. According to this rumor, he copied the Bible in a rock-carved room here.

Rumkale is on the 13 most magnificent fortresses in Turkey list of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism. To introduce this fortress to tourism, work started by the Gaziantep Metropolitan Municipality and Gaziantep Governorship are still ongoing. Gov. Davut Gül told Anadolu Agency (AA) that Rumkale is taking firm steps forward to be the new attraction center in the region. He added that they witnessed the contribution of the Water Sports Festival, which was organized for the second time last year. However, they want to diversify this kind of event. "We want to open the line from Nizip district to Zeugma and Rumkale for water sports and other things. There are some projects that need to be completed in Rumkale. For example, some venues for the eating needs of people are being built. They will be opened in 15 or 20 days. In Rumkale, both the municipality and governorship will conduct various works. There is no obstacle for water sports here. We want to give a start to water sports activities this year. We want to present different alternatives for our local people, the cities around us and foreign visitors," Gül continued.

The governor said that all means available are used to present the beauty of the region for visitors and reported, "If the air circulation is appropriate and balloons can fly, visitors can also try balloon flights and see the region. We have visited Cappadocia and seen it on-site. Our friends at the universities there will come here and conduct work. We have applied to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation. Rumkale will be a more glorious attraction center in the future."