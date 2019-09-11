Antalya's hidden canyon offers glimpse of heaven

Karpuz Canyon is one of Antalya's hidden gems. Located 10 kilometers from the city center, the canyon offers a 5-kilometer long trekking route in the shallow and cold waters coming from the Taurus.

The canyon attracts local and international tourists who want to get away from the crowded beaches and the hot Mediterranean sun. However, those who do not want to discover the canyon on foot can also rent boats to enjoy the region's natural beauty. Cuma Gök, a professional mountaineer and guide, said he has been working on uncovering the natural wonders of Antalya for many years and Karpuz Canyon is secret heaven on earth.

Gök added that trekking activities in the canyon are very popular. "Walking in the water in the hot Antalya summer is a good way to cool off. However, it is important to preserve these natural beauties as they are. I ask visitors here to never to leave any garbage behind. It is important we pass these natural wonders down to the next generations in pristine condition," he said.