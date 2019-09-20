Kaş offers world-class diving, training in Turkey

The southern resort town of Kaş in Antalya province is one of Turkey's most cherished diving spots. Welcoming amateur and professional divers from Turkey and all over the world every year, Kaş is now becoming a hub for those who want to learn to dive.

Speaking to an Anadolu Agency (AA) correspondent, diving trainer Barış Şeker said that hundreds of divers are trained in Kaş every year and that the number of diving enthusiasts is increasing rapidly. Going on to mention that there are around 20 diving centers in the region, Şeker continued: "We are able to check on ourselves to give the best training; hence our training is better than any other in southern Turkey. When a trainer sees a mistake made by another trainer, the trainer warns the other immediately, so we keep our training level very high."

Deniz Torun, another diving trainer, said that Kaş is the perfect place for amateurs to get trained. "I am currently an intern. I received my three-star diving certificate. I was very impressed by the diving opportunities in Kaş when I first came here. Kaş's underwater riches are countless. I advise everybody to come and dive in Kaş at least once," added Torun.