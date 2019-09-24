Sunken tank in Mediterranean attracts divers

A 45-ton disused battle tank, submerged deep into the Mediterranean Sea in Antalya, has become the focus of attention for divers and underwater sports enthusiasts. The Antalya Governorate submerged the tank near the Güvercin Island, located in the Kaş district of Antalya, in 2017. Before it was lowered down into to the sea, the tank completed its service life with the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK).

The giant 45-ton tank was built in the 1960s. It now contributes to Kaş's thriving diving tourism. The tank is now home to different marine creatures and is located at a depth of about 15 meters. It has become a must-see for all divers and underwater enthusiasts who visit the area.

Barış Şeker, one of the instructors at the Barakuda Diving Center in Kaş, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that the tank attracts a great deal of attention.

He said the tank was submerged two years ago to create an artificial reef. "The disused tank has become useful again. Small fish can now nest inside it. It is also an interesting sight for divers. It is nice to see a tank under the water. Many divers come to Kaş to dive in the tank wreck." One of the visitors, Mert Sezer, said he came to Kaş from Istanbul on a holiday and dived to see the tank. Sezer added that he had a very good time diving. "You get very excited when you see a big battle tank under the water. It is very interesting that an instrument made for wars is now home to sea creatures and gives them life. I thought about this under the water. It was a unique experience."