Discover changing seasons on Kaçkar Mountains

Yedigöller, located on the southwestern side of the Kaçkar Mountains in the Black Sea province of Rize, is currently the perfect place to observe seasons changing from autumn to winter. Standing out with its natural beauty and unique fauna, the Yedigöller region has been chosen as "one of the world's top 100 places that need to be protected" by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF).

Situated at an elevation of 3,000 meters, Yedigöller is a favorite stop for campers and photographers. Nature lovers travel to the region with off-road cars and then hike the rest of the way to reach Yedigöller, which is famous for its small crater lakes. Since snow has begun to fall, the scenery of the region mesmerizes even those who do not love being outdoors.

Murat Topal, a Rize-based photographer, said that photographers from all over the world join trips to the region in order to capture the best nature shots. Stating that it is possible to witness four seasons at once at Yedigöller, Topal continued: "Whenever I have time, I come to this place to get the best shots. It is unique and breathtaking."

Photographer Saadi Kawkji from Dubai shared his admiration for the region. "Coming here from Dubai is surely a change of scenery. Yedigöller is amazing. We also have a chance to see the first snowfall of the season. So far, I have been in 38 countries around the world. I visited Rize four years ago for the first time. It is a blessing to be able to come here again," he said.