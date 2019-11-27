Unique canyons on banks of Euphrates enthrall visitors

The canyons along the banks of the Euphrates River in eastern Malatya province are becoming a new favorite tourist destination for nature lovers.



The region, which has steep cliffs formed by breaks in geological periods, is seen as an ideal spot for those who want to get away from the stress of urban life.



The canyons, located around the river passing between Malatya and Elazig, are home to fantastic nature and wildlife, as well as unique flora and fauna.



The width of Saklıkapı canyon, which runs along the 4.5-kilometer (3-mile) long valley floor, narrows to 1.5 feet (0.5 meters) in some places and leaps up to 650 feet (200 meters) in others.



Another ravishing canyon is Karaleylek, which is 40 kilometers (25 miles) long.



The canyon has trout facilities, steep cliffs, karst cave formations, historic cave settlements, trees growing from caves and numerous bird species.



Malatya Gov. Aydın Baruş said archaeological digs have found that people have lived there since approximately 7000 B.C.



"The region is not only home to the ancient civilizations but also a natural wonder that should be brought to the fore with its natural features," he said, adding: "We need to bring in this place to the tourism sector. We especially need to attract people who love adventure, hiking and water sports to this region."