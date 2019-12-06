With snow falling, it's time to see nature in its best look

The best part of winter? That is traveling, of course, especially to places renowned for their natural beauties once the snow starts falling.

Gölcük and Abant nature parks are two of these places which mesmerize their visitors with the gifts of Mother Nature while offering them an escape from the chaos of urban life.



Situated 13 kilometers from Bolu's city center, Gölcük Nature Park welcomes thousands of tourists throughout the year; however, when snow falls, it lures not only nature lovers but also amateur photographers. Visitors to the nature park take walks around the lake while some set up barbecues to enjoy some smoked meat on the snow. Photographers and Instagramers, on the other hand, walk around with their cameras ready for any natural wonder they might come across.

Located 35 kilometers from Bolu, Lake Abant is already famous for getaways. The spot is especially popular with those living in big cities such as Istanbul and Ankara, who book hotels over the weekend and enjoy peace and quiet in one of the most beautiful places in Turkey.

If you want to enjoy the snow while recharging for the busy weeks to come, we advise you to drive to Bolu to enjoy quality time with your family and friends and get away from the chaos of big cities.