The Turkish Health Ministry on Monday reported 67 deaths and 1,742 new cases and from COVID-19 within the past 24 hours, while number of daily recoveries stood at 1,202.

According to daily data released by the ministry, more than 110,000 COVID-19 tests carried out over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 294,620.

The total death toll from coronavirus has increased to 7,186 with 67 new fatalities. Meanwhile, the total number of people who have recovered from COVID-19 increased to 261,260 with 1,202 patients being declared free of the coronavirus in the past day.

Turkey has been seeing a resurgence in coronavirus infections for the past few weeks, with daily infection rates slowly but steadily climbing. Monday’s case numbers were the highest since May 8.

In an effort to prevent a further increase in infection rates, the Interior Ministry last week declared wearing masks outside mandatory across all provinces.

The order previously applied to only the worst-hit cities, with many provinces only requiring mask use in often-crowded streets.