Turkey aims to curb energy drink consumption, homemade booze with new regulations

New regulations prepared by Turkey's Ministry of Food, Agriculture and Livestock, set to enter into effect in 2018, aim to curb energy drink consumption and the rising trend of homemade alcohol.

The new Energy Drinks Statement of Turkish Food Codex will enter into effect as of Jan. 1, the state-owned Anadolu Agency reported. Energy drinks will not be sold and advertised in sports facilities, schools and hospitals according to the ruling.

The sale of energy drinks to those under the age of 18 will also be banned.

To prevent consumption with alcohol, a warning notice will also be featured in labels of energy drinks.

Energy drinks will only be served in original package in public places to prevent alcoholic cocktails prepared with energy drinks from being sold, while allowing consumers to be aware of the ingredients of the product.

The new regulation also limits the amount of ethyl alcohol in energy drinks to three grams, which could naturally occur in drinks.

The ratio of fruits in fruity energy drinks cannot be lower than four percent in fizzy drinks and 10 percent in non-fizzy drinks.

The new statement does not cover beverages dubbed as sports or athlete drinks.

Meanwhile, a separate regulation by the ministry targets the increasing trend of homemade booze using pure ethyl alcohol amid high taxes on alcoholic drinks.

Ethyl alcohol packages will carry a warning notice against its consumption as a beverage accordingly.

To deter consumers from using ethyl alcohol for homemade booze, the regulation also foresees that 1.2 grams of denatonium benzoate should be added per 1 liter of ethyl alcohol.

Denatonium benzoate is the most bitter chemical compound known, and it is widely used to prevent consumption of etyhl alcohol, in addition to hygiene and beauty products.

Products that do not meet the requirements of the new ruling will need to be sold before March 31.